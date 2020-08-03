Business groups work to help parents get back on the job while kids safely learn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With school staring soon, either remotely or in-person, many parents are struggling with childcare options. Many families can’t afford to stay home to be with students who are doing remote learning, so in Rowan and Cabarrus Counties, local business organizations have taken the lead in finding help.
Meredith Little, managing the 3 Jems boutique in downtown Salisbury doesn’t have school age children, but her sister does.
“It’s been a major stress on how she’s going to transition from work, to get home, and do virtual learning, so it’s really weighed on her a lot,” Little said.
“There are many jobs that you simply can’t do from home,” said James Meacham, Chief Executive Officer of Rowan County Tourism. “For the community to strike that balance of virtual learning, in-school learning, but also being able to go to work and provide for your family is a critical thing for Rowan County and for the state of North Carolina.”
That’s the issue for many parents in Rowan and Cabarrus Counties, and what led to the effort by a group of business advocates to try to help.
“For the economy to recover in any capacity, families have to be able to balance both their children going to school, care for their children, and also going to work,” Meacham added.
Rowan County Tourism, the Rowan Chamber, and Economic Development Commission started looking for childcare and other resources for working parents. The idea being to find a way for the kids to get the education they need, whether in class or learning remotely, while parents stay on jobs that can’t be done from home.
The Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA is transforming rooms into classrooms for virtual learning. All of the safety protocols will be in place and there will be frequent cleaning. Named the Y Academy, it will operate 5 days a week, all day, and that’s at all Y locations in Cabarrus and Rowan.
“Families do need to provide for themselves. They need to be able to go to work. They need to support their families…the old adage, put food on the table and educate children at the same time…so we’re trying to provide as man resources in one place, find information that’s available, share that and then spread it around the community,” Meacham added.
Registration is now open for the program. Detailed information can be found at: https://rocabymca.org/programs/afterschool/y-academy#close
The latest information is housed on the community’s resource site located at www.visitsalisburync.com/resources.
The Y Academy will be held at YMCA facilities. Participants will be given assistance with connecting with their school online as well as in-person help with their actual schoolwork. The program will run all day, Monday-Friday.
Packages are available based on how many days per week care is needed.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.