Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24.

This year’s Walk will include three components. On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers. Next, everyone will walk in their own neighborhoods with their family and friends. Finally, the Alzheimer’s Association will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format that participants can drive by on Walk day at to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.