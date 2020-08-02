‘We’re ready’: Some Myrtle Beach tourists plan to ride out Isaias

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand is no stranger to tropical storms and hurricanes, but they usually threaten the coastline after the tourist season.
But some Myrtle Beach tourists said they’re not letting a tropical storm ruin their vacation, like Traci and Frankie Davis who are visiting from Charlotte.
“I heard actually before we came. Hear some more about it this morning, but we’re ready,” Traci said.
The Davis said they’re going to watch the rain come down from their hotel room that they booked along Ocean Boulevard.
But other vacationers, like Carlos Rodriguez from Pennsylvania, said his family has shifted their plans so they can get out of town a little earlier.
“Heading home, getting away from that. Just trying to run away from this storm,” Rodriguez said.
The city of Myrtle Beach said because Gov. Henry McMaster won’t issue any evacuation orders, they aren’t requiring visitors to check out and head home.
But the city spokesperson said that visitors should rearrange plans to not arrive when the storm makes landfall and should stay indoors during the storm.
The Horry County Beach Patrol also wanted to remind visitors to stay out of the water before, during and after the storm because of rip currents. Patrol added that strong rip currents can linger after the storm.
