Two pedestrians struck, one died, in Charlotte hit-and-run; police look for drivers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say two pedestrians were struck by car, and one died, within minutes apart early Sunday in north Charlotte.
Now, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are asking the public if they recognize the cars involved in the hit-and-run.
While patrolling around 4:35 a.m., officers found 37-year-old Aaron Jenson Lyle laying in the roadway in the 7300 block of University City Boulevard. Officers believe Lyle was struck by a vehicle, and the driver did not remain at the scene.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say that preliminary investigation shows that Lyle was walking on the westbound side of University City Blvd from N. Tryon St. towards I-85 when he was struck by a vehicle.
Officers said the pedestrian victim was not in a crosswalk and was in a poorly lit area of the roadway.
Police have video of a car in question. It is a silver 2009 – 2011 Infinity G-35 or G-37 with a plate (possibly a temporary tag) in the rear window.
The vehicle will be missing the lower front right bumper/ air dam area under the right headlight and may have windshield damage.
Three minutes later, at 4:38 a.m., police responded to another pedestrian laying in the roadway – this time in the 7400 block of North Tryon Street near Stetson Drive.
Police found a man who had been struck by a car sitting in the road.
The driver took off, and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for a Navy Blue Honda CR-V. It has either a front tag or a decorative front plate, and there will be little damage to this vehicle.
The video footage was taken from N. Tryon St/Tom Hunter and N. Tryon St/ University City Boulevard.
No other information was provided.
