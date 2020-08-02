Panthers’ Shaq Thompson hoping for justice in Breonna Taylor and Stephon Clark cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - When thousands took to the streets in Charlotte to protest police brutality after the death of George Floyd, Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson was one of them.
He was also part of a group that met with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerry Putney to discuss how they could create change and hold police accountable.
On Sunday, Thompson let it be known that he is still fighting.
When asked what he wanted to see from his team, and why it was important for him to protest, Thompson said he wanted to see others continue to make a change.
“Just continue to support your African American males that are playing this sport,” Thompson said in a Zoom press conference Sunday. “Really, everybody. Support us in any and every way.”
In 2018, the Panthers formed a player impact committee when David Tepper became owner. Since then, the committee has focused on voter registration and improving police and community relations, the Observer previously reported.
“I think a lot of things like this, especially in the age of social media and with people voicing their opinions, I think that’s where it starts,” Chris Manhertz told reporters in June. “But that’s certainly not where it should end, and I would encourage people to actually take pride in doing the work.”
The NBA’s 2019-20 season has resumed after coming to a halt because of the coronavirus, and many players have been vocal about holding police accountable. Before the games, most NBA teams in the bubble have knelt and locked arms — a movement started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016. Some have used their press conferences to talk about Breonna Taylor and Stephon Clark, two African Americans killed by police.
In March, Taylor, a 26-year-old E.M.T., was shot and killed by Louisville police officers as she slept. One of the three officers involved in the shooting was fired, while the other two were reassigned. None have been charged in her death.
Clark, a 22-year-old Black man, was killed in 2018 by Sacramento police officers in the back of his grandmother’s yard as he held a white and pink phone in his hand. The Sacramento district attorney declined to bring charges against the officers, and declared the shooting justified.
When the NFL’s season begins, all eyes will be on its players, who have also been vocal about the need for change.
“2020 is kind of undefeated, man,” Panthers’ defensive tackle Kawann Short said Sunday. “It’s unexpected and all the stuff that we’re going through, we’re fighting through right now, we still don’t have answers.
“So I feel that it’s gonna be a long process, but I feel like we’re going towards the right direction to having justice and whatever the case may be, as far as justice, getting over COVID. We’re going in the right direction. It’s just taking time.”
Thompson was asked what he wanted to see from the NFL as it relates to the Black Lives Matter movement. He kept his answer short. His face was stoic.
“I just want to see the cops be arrested, who killed Breonna Taylor, and the investigation for Stephon Clark to be reopened,” he said. “Thank you.”