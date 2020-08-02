Monroe church holds service less than week after ‘heartbreaking’ fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County church was decimated in a fire less than a week ago.
On Sunday, the congregation at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Monroe was back in service.
Church members and staff had a first look at the church building that went up in flames just six days ago, on July 27.
The fire didn’t stop the church from continuing its praise.
An outdoor service was held at the church Sunday morning at its new grotto.
The fire destroyed the office and damaged the chapel and former rectory. This is the parish where Bishop Peter Jugis served before becoming bishop in 2003.
“It’s heartbreaking to see the damage done to a sacred place that has meant so much to people for the past 75 years,” Bishop Jugis said. “I have many fond memories of serving as pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes. We’re committed to repairing the chapel and rebuilding the office for this growing parish.”
