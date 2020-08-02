Mecklenburg Co. sheriff, funeral directors team up for ‘procession of hearses’ to show impact of Charlotte violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There have already been 71 homicides in Charlotte this year.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden wants the violence to stop.
On Sunday afternoon, McFadden teamed up with local funeral directors for a procession of hearses along Beatties Ford Road. Funeral directors spoke about the continual planning of laying young people to rest, killed due to violence. Sheriff McFadden said it will take the entire community stepping up to stop the violence.
He said he wants to see more people pouring their energy into the effort of stopping what he calls community violence.
“So, if we want to fight about something and we want to march about something, and we want to demonstrate about something and we want to carry signs about something, let’s talk about community violence,” McFadden said. Hearses left the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and drove down Beatties Ford Road to symbolize the deaths in the Charlotte community. Several of which have happened along the Beatties Ford corridor.
