Lots of new faces for the Carolina Panthers mean new leaders in the locker room

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Of the 5 captains for the Carolina Panthers in 2019, only Kawann Short is back. Bottom line, it is a new day as far as leadership for the Carolina Panthers.
“It’s a business,” said Short. “Seeing those guys and the next thing you know, it has vanished and it just trickled down. But we know that it is a business at the end of the day. Some of those guys have grown to be brothers and I talk to them everyday or every other day. It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later when you are going off to do something better. They just moved on to the next stepping stone in life.”
Among the captains gone include Cam Newton, Greg Olsen, Luke Kuechly and special teams ace Colin Jones. But other vocal leaders are gone including Mario Addison, Eric Reid, Gerald McCoy, James Bradberry, and Bruce Irvin. That is a lot of talent as well as vocal leadership out the door at Bank of America Stadium.
Time for guys like Short, Shaq Thompson, and Christian McCaffrey to not only be leaders, but vocal leaders. Something they didn’t have to do in the past because they respected the position they were in.
“I knew my place and I knew who my leaders were,” said Thompson. “Luke and TD (Thomas Davis) on defense and now they are gone and now I know they would tell me to step up and be vocal. So that’s what I’m going to do this year. I think each position has it’s leaders.
In this time of COVID, leadership now includes making sure the players around them do what they need to do away from the building to make sure everyone stays safe. Something, Thompson is trying to get through to the younger Panthers just now entering the NFL. Most of those youngster will be on the same side of the ball at Thompson as the Panthers used their entire NFL Draft on the defense.
“Guys got to be smart and they can’t be selfish during this time and during this COVID,” said Thompson. “You got to think about other guys and their families. Especially the young and single guys that want to go and have fun, stuff has to wait. Wait until next year. Wait until we figure out COVID. Right now during the season, if you want to play, you got to be smart and think about other people instead of yourself.”
