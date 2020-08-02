Lancaster Police respond to shooting, person found dead outside of home

Lancaster, S.C (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside of a home late Saturday afternoon.
Police say shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Dixon Road in Lancaster.
Police say a male victim was found dead outside of a home on Dixon Road. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the person.
Lancaster Police are investigating. If you have information on this incident, you are asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171
