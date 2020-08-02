Isaias has weakened and the window for re-strengthening is closing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - 2020 has not brought us a lot of good news, but every once in a while, it throws us a bone.
Tropical Storm Isaias weakened to a tropical storm last night and doesn’t have much of a chance to get back to hurricane status as it moves up the east coast. That doesn’t mean it should be disregarded but obviously, lower winds should mean less damage is likely to lives and property.
For the WBTV viewing area, today will be another hot one. We are aiming for the mid 90s for highs again. There’s a 30 percent chance for a few thunderstorms to pop up in the afternoon. However, the rain associated with Isaias will be well to our south. The storm will impact the east coast of Florida today with rain and wind.
Monday will be our best chance for rain. That is why a First Alert has been issued. As Isaias moves up the east coast, the first part of our day will only bring a chance for a scattered shower. Toward afternoon and evening, pockets of heavy rain are more likely.
There’s a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Richmond and Chesterfield County because you are closest to the tropical action. There’s a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Ashe and Watauga due to the influence of the storm. As the tropical moisture pushes up against the mountains, there’s a better chance for you to pick up heavy rain too. For those of us in the middle, we should expect pockets of heavy rain from the second half of Monday, into the night. 1-2″ should be expected before the storm heads off to the NE Tuesday morning. Due to more clouds and rain, highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds won’t be tropical storm strength but higher than your normal summer day. We could see winds of 10-15mph.
The rest of the week will be pretty “average”. The high heat from the past few weeks will take a little break. Highs will range in the upper 80s or close to 90 degrees. (The average high is 89 degrees.) There’s a chance for afternoon thunderstorms each day.
Make it a great Sunday.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
