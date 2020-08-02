Isaias has weakened and the window for re-strengthening is closing

There’s a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Richmond and Chesterfield County because you are closest to the tropical action. There’s a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Ashe and Watauga due to the influence of the storm. As the tropical moisture pushes up against the mountains, there’s a better chance for you to pick up heavy rain too. For those of us in the middle, we should expect pockets of heavy rain from the second half of Monday, into the night. 1-2″ should be expected before the storm heads off to the NE Tuesday morning. Due to more clouds and rain, highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds won’t be tropical storm strength but higher than your normal summer day. We could see winds of 10-15mph.