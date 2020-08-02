FIRST ALERT Monday and Tuesday as Isaias impacts the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Monday and Tuesday as heavy rain will be possible for parts of the WBTV viewing area.
Flash Flood Watches have been issued for the NC mountains as well as the Eastern half of the Carolinas where 2″ to 4″+ rainfall is possible.
Most of the WBTV viewing area can expect 0.50″ to 3″+ from Monday into early Tuesday.
We do not anticipate damaging winds from Isaias in the WBTV viewing area, yet breezy conditions may develop.
Due to the increased rain and clouds, high temperatures are expected to range from the mid-70s in the NC mountains to mid-80s for the Piedmont Monday afternoon.
Tuesday afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s for the NC mountains with upper 80s for the piedmont.
At 5 pm Sunday, the National Hurricane Center has Tropical Storm Isaias 65 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida and 410 miles south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with winds of 70 mph and a movement to the north-northwest at 9 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend 115 miles from the center of circulation.
Isaias is expected to move north along the east coast of Florida tonight into early Monday morning, moving offshore of Georgia Monday afternoon and approaching the southern South Carolina coast Monday evening.
Landfall is expected around or just after midnight Tuesday between Georgetown, SC and Myrtle Beach, SC as a tropical storm with winds around 70 mph.
Isaias is expected to move across Eastern NC through the morning hours of Tuesday and toward the Chesapeake Bay and Delmarva region Tuesday afternoon.
Scattered rain and storm chances continue for the mid to late part of the week, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.
Stay tuned to the latest track of Isaias for any forecast changes!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.