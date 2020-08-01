Tracking Hurricane Isaias and Carolina impacts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have been tracking Hurricane Isaias for more than a week now. It continues to move toward the east coast of Florida today and then up the coast toward the Carolinas early next week.
This weekend will be another hot one. Highs will be in the mid 90s today and tomorrow. Heat indices will approach 100 degrees. There is a pretty low thunderstorm chance today, but it goes up to a 40 percent chance on Sunday.
Monday night/ Tuesday will be when Isaias makes its closest pass to the WBTV viewing area. That is why both days have been declared First Alert Days. For now, models are keeping the storm to our east and close to the coast. The current track has a landfall close to Wilmington overnight Monday. While wind doesn’t appear to be an issue here, we should prepare for rain. On average, 1-2 inches will be likely, with some places picking up a bit more Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Because of the rain chance, highs will be in the mid 80s in the afternoon.
The storm will head northeast and up the eastern seaboard on Tuesday. Fortunately, it is a fast mover so it will be in and out rather quickly. Temperatures will scale back a bit for the second half of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s every afternoon. There’s a 40 percent chance for thunderstorms each day.
Make it a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
