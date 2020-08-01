Tracking Hurricane Isaias and Carolina impacts

Monday night/ Tuesday will be when Isaias makes its closest pass to the WBTV viewing area. That is why both days have been declared First Alert Days. For now, models are keeping the storm to our east and close to the coast. The current track has a landfall close to Wilmington overnight Monday. While wind doesn’t appear to be an issue here, we should prepare for rain. On average, 1-2 inches will be likely, with some places picking up a bit more Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Because of the rain chance, highs will be in the mid 80s in the afternoon.