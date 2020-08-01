This is Carolina: Aspiring Navy SEAL helping veterans and others in need

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The son of two firefighters is on a mission of his own.
The fourth grader is helping people the ways he knows how, all on his way to someday being the ultimate helper.
Greyson Winfield wants to be a U.S. Navy SEAL. He’s starting by helping veterans at home.
“It’s called the ‘Helping Footprint.’ We started off by giving people gift cards for food, and then we started lawn mowing, which is what we’re doing now,” Winfield said.
He mowed his fifth yard Tuesday for a 20-year Marine Corps veteran. The veteran, Ron Linke, has diabetes and a bad back.
Linke said it usually takes him three hours to mow his lawn. Winfield helped him get it done in one.
“I tell myself that I’m doing the right thing. And single moms and veterans and other people, they can have it free,” Winfield said.
His mom said he’s helping people with disabilities keep their yards trimmed as well.
“It’s more important to serve our country than to serve other countries, but you should help other countries in their time of need, especially during the coronavirus or how people say COVID-19,” Winfield said.
He’s an encyclopedia of U.S. military history and was in awe when Linke gave him a military coin as a ‘thank you’ for his help.
“I appreciate him coming out here. I was kind of surprised when she (his wife) told me I got a kid coming out to mow the lawn. Maybe some more veterans see this and they can take advantage of it. I’m sure others who are worse off than me might need their lawn mowed,” said Linke.
Winfield has the help of his mom and younger brother to get the jobs done in the heat.
“I tell myself that I’m doing the right thing,” he said.
“When he graduates the Navy SEAL program let me know. I’ll come visit him,” Linke said.
To learn more about the ‘Helping Footprint’ click here to go to Greyson Winfield’s website for his goals.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.