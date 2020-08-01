Master P donates thousands of masks to Game Changers organization for school children in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five-time Grammy award winning artist Percy Miller, better known as Master P, has made a sizable donation for school children in need of masks for the upcoming school year.
Christopher 2X, Louisville community activist and leader of the Game Changers non-profit organization, announced on Friday that a donation of 25,000 masks by Master P had been delivered to the Chestnut Street YMCA.
The organization was chosen to serve students in the West Louisville area and for their many programs serving children in before and after-school programs. The masks will be distributed by the Chestnut Street YMCA to children who need them before school begins.
JCPS recently announced that it would be starting with non-traditional instruction to start the year, with the school board making future decisions for in-person learning after a six-week period.
Christopher 2X said he is grateful for the donation and for Master P’s continued support for the Louisville community.
“This is but another example of his generosity from Hollywood to the neighborhoods in need,” 2X told WAVE 3 News. “To protect children and adults alike, especially as we’re dealing with this COVID-19 pandemic.”
Master P recently announced he had written a new song titled “Say Her Name” to honor Breonna Taylor. The song will be a special bonus track on the album for the “No Limit” five-part documentary series on Miller’s hip hop record label, currently airing on BET.
