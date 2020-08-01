Man seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Gastonia Friday.
At around 10:11 a.m., Gastonia Police responded to a crash with serious injuries on Union Road near Westway Drive.
The incident involved a motorcycle and an SUV.
The motorcycle was traveling south and struck the rear end of a Chevrolet Equinox. Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lanes of Union Road.
The man who was on the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
This crash is under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact GPD Traffic Investigations Officer A.L. Carpenter at 704-842-5168.
