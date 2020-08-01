Isaias is expected to bring rain and winds for the Carolinas late Monday into early Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday will be hot and muggy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat indices around 100 degrees.
The NC mountains will have high temperatures around 80 degrees. Scattered storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening and it may linger into Sunday night.
Rain chances look to increase for Monday and early Tuesday due to Isaias approaching the WBTV viewing area with gusty winds possible leading to FIRST ALERT weather days for Monday and early Tuesday.
Temperatures will not be as hot for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Scattered rain and storms will continue for mid to late next week with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.
Isaias has been fluctuating between a strong tropical storm to a category one hurricane with more strengthening expected into early Sunday morning.
Isaias will move along the east coast of Florida Sunday into early Monday morning, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Isaias will move offshore of Georgia around midday Monday and toward the South Carolina coast Monday evening into Monday night.
Isaias is forecasted to make landfall around Georgetown, SC just after midnight Tuesday, and move along and east of the I-95 corridor of NC during the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Locally, we are not anticipating a direct impact from Isaias, yet a shift in the track further west could bring more direct impacts with heavy rain and gusty winds for the WBTV viewing area for late Monday into early Tuesday.
At this time, breezy conditions can be expected east of I-77, with rainfall around 0.50″ to 3″+ for the WBTV viewing area. Parts of Eastern NC, toward the I-95 corridor, may receive as much as 3 to 6 inches of rain.
Enjoy your Sunday, and stay tuned to the latest with Isaias,
Meteorologist Jason Myers
