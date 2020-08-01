Annual Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Avery County Chamber of Commerce has canceled the annual Woolly Worm Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival, which hosted 20,000 visitors last year, was scheduled for October 17 and 18 in Banner Elk.
This will be the first time the Woolly Worm Festival has been canceled since it started in 1973.
The winning woolly warm predicts the winter weather to come.
Officials are looking into having a virtual online woolly worm race, but no date has been set.
