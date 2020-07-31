5-year-old S.C. hero honored for saving dad during medical emergency

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A 5-year-old boy is being honored in Chester County after officials say he stepped up when his father had a medical emergency.
On Friday, Jaxon Goodman was given an Honorary Commendation for Bravery from Sheriff Max Dorsey. The sheriff says Jaxon called 911 when his dad had the emergency, stayed calm and helped his father get the service he needed.
On top of the commendation, Jaxon visited the department, got to see the inside of a patrol car and a fire truck.
Way to go Jaxon!
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.