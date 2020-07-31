9 workers at 6 Food Lion stores in York County positive for coronavirus, company says

YORK COUNTY, N.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - Nine workers at six different Food Lion stores across York County have tested positive for coronavirus, company officials said.
Three of the stores are in Rock Hill, two are in Fort Mill, and one is in Clover.
A total of 13 Food Lion employees in York, Chester and Lancaster counties have now tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, according to the company.
More than 3,000 people in York County have tested positive for COVID-19 since March, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
One employee who tested positive for COVID-19 in July works at the Bethel Street store in Clover and last worked on July 18, said Matt Harakal, spokesman for the Salisbury, N.C.-based grocery chain.
Three employees at the Heckle Boulevard store in Rock Hill tested positive, Harakal said in a statement to The Herald. Those employees last worked July 10 and July 13, he said.
Two employees from the Cross Pointe Drive store in Rock Hill tested positive and last worked July 8 and July 17, Harakal said.
An employee who worked at the Mount Gallant Road store in July has since returned to work, he said.
Two employees at stores in Fort Mill tested positive, Harakal said. An employee at the East S.C. 160 store tested positive July 20, and one worker at the Regent Parkway store tested positive July 15, Harakal said.
Food Lion took immediate action at each of these locations to execute a cleaning procedure as guided by the local, state and national health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control, Harakal said.
“These cleaning procedures were in addition to our ongoing, rigorous sanitary practices, which have been greatly expanded during the health crisis,” Harakal said. “We continue to encourage our associates and customers to join us in taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to follow the recommendations from the CDC, including regular handwashing, following proper social distancing measures and staying home when sick.”
In June, four Food Lion employees at stores in Lake Wylie, Rock Hill and Lancaster tested positive for the virus, company officials said.
The chain operates 14 stores in York, Chester and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.
One employee at Harris Teeter and one employee at a Publix grocery store in York County have previously tested positive during the pandemic, according to both companies.