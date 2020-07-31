Visit Cabarrus website highlights businesses that have completed COVID-19 training

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau is supporting the statewide mutual pledge and public health initiative, Count On Me NC by highlighting businesses that have completed the state’s COVID-19 training program.
The Count On Me NC logo will appear on listings across all categories of VisitCabarrus.com to easily identify hotels, restaurants, attractions, and other businesses that have earned the designation.
“Businesses that have completed this training are going above and beyond to keep our community and visitors healthy,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “This new feature showcases their commitment as well as our promise to ensure that travel resumes safely in Cabarrus County.”
To be included, Cabarrus County hospitality partners can complete the free training at CountOnMeNC.org. Individuals can also participate by taking the Guest Pledge.
Like destinations around the world, Cabarrus County’s hospitality and tourism industry has been significantly impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Travel is critical to our local economy, generating over $469 million in visitor spending, $111 million in payroll and $34.84 million in state and local taxes in 2018. Along with continued practice of the 3 W’s (Wear, Wait, Wash), the Count On Me NC initiative is an important step along the road to recovery.
