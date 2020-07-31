Visit Cabarrus website highlights businesses that have completed COVID-19 training

Like destinations around the world, Cabarrus County’s hospitality and tourism industry has been significantly impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Travel is critical to our local economy, generating over $469 million in visitor spending, $111 million in payroll and $34.84 million in state and local taxes in 2018. Along with continued practice of the 3 W’s (Wear, Wait, Wash), the Count On Me NC initiative is an important step along the road to recovery.