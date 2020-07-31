Troopers: Person found dead in flipped truck under I-77 bridge may have been there for weeks

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deadly crash discovered Thursday evening may have happened days or weeks ago, North Carolina Highway Patrol says.
It appears a pick-up truck was traveling north on Interstate 77 near mile marker 56 and ran off the left side of the road into the median, went over an embankment and went into the South Yadkin River before turning upside down in heavy brush.
Troopers say a passerby spotted the overturned vehicle Thursday night. One person was found dead inside the vehicle.
Investigators, who believe the crash happened before Thursday, are working to determine the identity of the victim, who they say may be a missing person.
The investigation is ongoing.
