Traffic stop in Salisbury leads to arrest, recovery of stolen gun and crack cocaine

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A traffic stop made by police in Salisbury led to the recovery of a stolen gun and drugs.
According to the report, on Thursday night just before 9:00 pm, an officer saw a silver Lexus driving north on Main Street. The car did not have the headlights on. The officer stopped the Lexus to tell the driver to tun on the lights.
That officer noticed the smell of marijuana and asked the driver about it. The driver, now identified as Samron Jermaine Hillie, Sr., 44, of Lincolnton Road, told the police officer that he had just “dropped off” a friend who had been smoking marijuana.
When the officer searched the Lexus, the report says he found marijuana and crack cocaine. A 9mm handgun that was reportedly stolen was found under his seat.
Hillie was charged with felony possession of stolen goods, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance schedule II and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture schedule VI.
Bond was set at $30,000.
Hillie made a first appearance in court on the charges on Friday morning.
