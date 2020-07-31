State requiring face masks in all South Carolina public schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Education announced on Friday that face masks will be required in all public schools.
Superintendent Molly Spearman said the face mask requirement will follow the guidance that has been set by the CDC. Before the announcement, face masks were recommended but not required.
The state Department of Education listed these exemptions to the face mask requirement:
- Children younger than 2 years old.
- Anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious.
- Anyone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance.
The state Department of Education will be purchasing and providing five cloth face masks for every teacher, bus driver, custodian and food service worker.
It has already bought cloth faces masks for students and staff who are taking part in Academic Recover Camps and will make masks available on school buses. Earlier in the week, the superintendent announced that face masks would also be required on all school buses.
The South Carolina Department of Education is also working with other agencies to place a large statewide order for masks, face shields, gowns, gloves, plexiglass, hand sanitizer and other protective equipment on behalf of school districts.
