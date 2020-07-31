South Main Book Company customers to fill Little Free Libraries this weekend

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second time this year, South Main Book Company in Salisbury will flood the Little Free Libraries of Rowan County with new titles from its shelves, saying that this time they will feature antiracist titles in response to a boycott launched against local businesses.
The bookstore was added to an anonymously created Facebook page (since taken down) called “Boycott Salisbury.”
The boycott targeted over 20 local businesses which organizers deemed supportive of moving a Confederate monument away from the center of downtown. The boycott was called in response to the Salisbury City Council unanimous vote in favor of moving the monument.
South Main Book Company reported that the boycott apparently backfired, and the store had its most profitable week of 2020.
The store then doubled down to leverage this community support with a new Little Free Library initiative announced over GoFundMe.
Storeowner Alissa Redmond had originally hoped to order at least 100 books by the end of this campaign. One month later, she says she ordered over 1500 books, raised over $8,000, mobilized over 20 families to pack their cars and deliver books to local school and community centers, and felt so moved by the generosity of Salisbury’s citizens and social media networks.
Donated books include the following titles:
- ANTIRACIST BABY by Ibram X. Kendi (https://bookshop.org/books/antiracist-baby-board-book/9780593110416)
- THIS BOOK IS ANTIRACIST by Tiffany Jewell (https://bookshop.org/books/this-book-is-anti-racist-20-lessons-on-how-to-wake-up-take-action-and-do-the-work/9780711245211)
- GHOST BOYS by Jewell Parker Rhodes (https://bookshop.org/books/ghost-boys/9780316262262)
- THE POWER BOOK by Roxanne Gay et al (https://bookshop.org/books/the-power-book-what-is-it-who-has-it-and-why/9781782409274)
- WHY WE CAN'T WAIT by Martin Luther King, Jr. (https://bookshop.org/books/why-we-can-t-wait-9780807001127/9780451527530)
- THE HATE U GIVE by Angie Thomas (https://bookshop.org/books/the-hate-u-give/9780062498533)
- STAMPED: RACISM, ANTIRACISM, AND YOU by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (https://bookshop.org/books/stamped-racism-antiracism-and-you-a-remix-of-the-national-book-award-winning-stamped-from-the-beginning/9780316453691)
- DEAR IJEAWELE, OR A FEMINIST MANIFESTO IN FIFTEEN SUGGESTIONS by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (https://bookshop.org/books/dear-ijeawele-or-a-feminist-manifesto-in-fifteen-suggestions/9780525434801)
- WHO WAS ROSA PARKS? by McDonough, Yona (https://bookshop.org/books/who-was-rosa-parks/9780448454429)
- WHO WAS CESAR CHAVEZ? by Dana Rau (https://bookshop.org/books/who-was-cesar-chavez/9781101995600)
- WHO WERE THE NEGRO LEAGUES? By Varian Johnson (https://bookshop.org/books/what-were-the-negro-leagues/9781524789985)
- WHO WAS SITTING BULL? by Stephanie Spinner (https://bookshop.org/books/who-was-sitting-bull/9780448479651)
- WHO IS MALALA YOUSAFZAI? by Dinah Brown (https://bookshop.org/books/who-is-malala-yousafzai/9780448489377)
- HER RIGHT FOOT by Dave Eggers (https://bookshop.org/books/her-right-foot-american-history-books-for-kids-american-history-for-kids/9781452162812)
