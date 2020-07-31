South Carolina reports sixth case of MIS-C in child, 1,300+ new coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - A child in Upstate South Carolina was diagnosed for MIS-C, the condition in children associated with COVID-19.
This is the sixth case of MIS-C in the state.
Health officials say many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19. It can be serious, even deadly, but most children who were diagnosed with this condition have gotten better with medical care.
The newest COVID-19 case is a child between the ages of 10 to 17.
South Carolina also reported 1,346 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 88,523.
Additionally, there have been 1,647 confirmed deaths after 45 more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 7,065 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.1%.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced a mask requirement at several establishments in South Carolina, effective on Monday, Aug. 3.
All previously recommended guidelines for restaurants and other establishments that attract groups of people are now mandatory. This includes the wearing of a face mask or cover.
Locally, the cities of York, Rock Hill, Tega Cay, Fort Mill and Chester have all passed face-covering mandates. However, the counties where these cities are located declined to pass any county-wide orders.
Although no statewide mandate has been passed, South Carolina leaders and health officials, including Gov. Henry McMaster, continue to urge residents to wear them.
As part of the “Mask Up” statewide campaign aimed at encouraging youth and young adults to embrace wearing a face mask, DHEC is offering free mask content that anyone can share on social media to encourage their friends and followers to wear a face covering in public.
Social media posts, graphics, and videos to be shared online can be found at scdhec.gov/staySCstrong.
While most businesses have been allowed to reopen in South Carolina, there are several that remain closed or limited in capacity.
An executive order went into effect on July 11 restricting the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants after 11 p.m. The order is aimed, McMaster said, at preventing late-night gatherings at those business.
Other types of businesses, facilities, venues, events or mass gatherings are permitted to open but are required to implement AccelerateSC guidelines.
These businesses include festivals, parades, concerts, theaters, stadiums, arenas, coliseums, auditoriums, grandstands, amphitheaters, gymnasiums, concert halls, dance, halls, performing arts centers, parks, racetracks, or similarly operated entities.
These guidelines include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Attendance may not exceed 50% of the certificate of occupancy issued by the fire marshal – or 250 persons – whichever is less.
- Require the wearing of masks or face coverings as a condition of admission or participation
- Enact social distancing, cleaning and hygiene practices as recommended by AccelerateSC
- End the sale of alcohol at 11 p.m.
The governor warned businesses who may go against CDC guidelines that if someone was to contract the virus at their establishment due to non-compliance and take that business to court, there would be “an enormous price to pay.”
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory receives samples from healthcare providers to be tested for COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved some private labs to also conduct testing for COVID-19. These labs are required to report positive tests for the virus in South Carolina residents to DHEC.
Numerical, graphic and mapping summaries regarding testing and the number of observed and projected cases in South Carolina, as well as additional details concerning the distribution of cases can be found on the pages showing cases by county & ZIP code and demographic data.
DHEC has stated a goal of 165,000 tests conducted per month for the rest of the year.
South Carolina reports both confirmed and probable cases and deaths across the state. DHEC defines the difference between these statistics as:
- A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
- A probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence.
- A confirmed death is someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
- A probable death is an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
This webpage provides information about probable cases and deaths and will be updated to reflect the most current CDC recommendations for reporting this new information.
South Carolina is currently not reporting accurate numbers for hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the state.
Since Wednesday, July 22, DHEC says hospitals have “actively been making a transition to a new federal reporting system for providing bed occupancy and other important information. DHEC is monitoring their efforts to transition to the new system.”
At this time, DHEC says they are aware that the information currently provided by hospitals through the new system has inaccuracies.
“Once DHEC is able to verify the information the hospitals are reporting as part of this new system is accurate and the system is fully implemented, we will resume our effort to provide daily data reports,” officials report.
DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting the transition from NHSN to TeleTracking on July 15.
For more information or for updates, you can visit DHEC’s Hospital Bed Occupancy page here.
For S.C. demographic data, including the latest recovery rates for the state, click here.
Governor Henry McMaster is giving parents across South Carolina the choice between sending their children back to school and remote learning this academic year.
“What we need to do is take every step at our disposal to see to it that our children get back in their classrooms,” McMaster said. “We must do it safely, we must do it carefully, but we must do it.”
The State Department of Education directed public schools to submit their completed school reopening plans for review and approval by Friday, July 17. Any plans that did not offer both in-person and remote learning options were denied.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman also instituted a face mask requirement for students and staff on state-owned school buses.
According to state officials, the face mask requirement, in combination with following other mitigation strategies and cleaning procedures, will allow districts to increase ridership capacity up to 67%.
South Carolina has received national attention as one of the worst states in the country for coronavirus cases. Over the past several weeks, the state has been breaking records for single-day increases in positive COVID-19 cases.
New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are all asking South Carolina residents to quarantine for two weeks when if they visit the states. South Carolina is a risk for spreading the virus to places that have it better under control. Health leaders say a mask requirement statewide would be helpful, and local places requiring masks help too, but not as fast.
South Carolina leaders and health officials urge every resident to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID_19 across the state.
“Every one of us has a role to play in stopping COVID-19,” Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell says. “This virus does not spread on its own. It’s spread around our state by infected people who carry it wherever they go – their work, the supermarket, the post office, a friend’s house. By not following public health precautions, many are putting all at risk.”
Bell urges people in South Carolina to wear face coverings when out in public. She also said that the number of new cases shows that the virus is still very much active in the state.
“We understand that what we’re continuing to ask of everyone is not easy and that many are tired of hearing the same warnings and of taking the same daily precautions, but this virus does not take a day off,” Bell said. “Every day that we don’t all do our part, we are extending the duration of illnesses, missed work, hospitalizations and deaths in our state.
“There is no vaccine for COVID-19. There are only individual behaviors and actions we must all maintain that help stop its spread.”
“As the number of tests being performed increases, so do the number of cases, we would expect that,” Dr. Joan Duwve, with DHEC, said. “However, that percent positive rate continues to increase, as well, which tells us that we are finding more real cases -- not just cases that were asymptomatic and not otherwise diagnosed.”
She said each person diagnosed could likely infect between two to four other people.
Since the state has mostly reopened and Gov. Henry McMaster has stated lockdowns will not return, Duwve stressed the importance of people taking action to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The two things people can do are simple: social distance and wear a mask. Duwve said people just aren’t doing that, and that’s why cases are spiking.
There is still a significant risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus in a public setting in any community. To reduce the spread, health officials advise everyone to take following precautions:
- Maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others
- Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth while in public
- Avoid touching frequently touched items
- Regularly wash your hands
- Monitor for symptoms and stay home when sick
People should stay home and get tested for the coronavirus if they have any of the following symptoms:
- fever
- shortness of breath
- headaches
- sore throat
- loss of smell
- vomiting, nausea and/or diarrhea
