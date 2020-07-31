Several units damaged, 45 people displaced after fire at Ocean Lakes Campground

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A massive fire broke out at Ocean Lakes Family Campground early Friday morning.
Crews were dispatched to the blaze around 4:45 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Officials said 10 units were damaged, with three to four completely destroyed. In addition, about six cars and six golf carts also sustained damage.
According to officials, the fire displaced 45 people. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital as a precaution for heat exhaustion.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Ocean Lakes Family Campground is located at 6001 S. Kings Highway.
