2020 Salisbury Community Resource Fair shifts to drive-thru event for parents, students

In 2018 and 2019, the Resource Fair brought together 50+ local agencies specializing in health, addiction, education and family support in one place to help local families prepare for upcoming school years. This year, similar agencies will provide information in ready-made tote bags distributed through car windows. School supplies, separated by elementary, middle and high school needs, will be distributed separately. Parents and guardians will receive one free bag per child. The event also will service walk-up patrons.