Queens University goes to fully remote instruction, cancels fall sports season amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queens University of Charlotte announced it is opting out of participating in any fall sports.
The school made the decision to move on with distance learning, therefore there will be no students living on campus.
The school will be 100 percent virtual instruction for the fall semester. Queens initially said that it was working with Novant Health to get students back on campus at a reduced capacity.
Queens University President Daniel G. Lugo wrote a letter to the student body that can be read here.
“I know many of you are disappointed. I am heartbroken,” Queens University President Daniel G. Lugo said in a statement. “I hope that our transparency and commitment to your health and safety soothes and balances your disappointment and leaves you with the confidence that we care about you, and the trust to bring you back safely when the time is right.”
As of Friday afternoon, Mecklenburg County reported more than 20,000 coronavirus cases.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.