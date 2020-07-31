Missing 15-year-old girl from Union Co. may be heading to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year--old girl.
Angela Lisbeth Cuibin was reported missing Friday morning from her home in Monroe, NC. Police say she could possibly be traveling to Charlotte a 2017 gray Honda Accord with N.C. tag EKP-7769.
Police are unsure if she is with anyone.
Cuibin is 5′01″ tall and 120 lbs. with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green “Mine Craft” onesie.
Any who sees Cuibin or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Monroe Police Department at 704282-4700 or 704-282-5769. You may be eligible for a cash reward for your assistance.
