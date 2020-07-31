Mandatory evacuation of Ocracoke Island ordered

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mandatory evacuation of Ocracoke Island has been ordered.
Hyde County commissioners say that all residents will have to evacuate starting at 6:00 a.m. Saturday.
The county says sound-side ferries are already operating at greatly reduced capacity due to shoaling so they recommend that people should begin their evacuations as soon as possible.
Hyde County says right now the earliest time for tropical storm force winds to be felt on the island is Sunday night.
STATE OF EMERGENCY
Hyde County Board of Commissioners declared a State of Emergency for the county, effective Friday morning at 8:00.
County officials say entry to Ocracoke Island is restricted immediately. Only homeowners, residents, vendors, and federal, state, or county requested personnel will be allowed access until further notice.