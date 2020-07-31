Man, woman injured in drive-by shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and a woman were injured in a drive-by shooting in Charlotte Thursday night.
The incident happened on Grimes Street around 10 p.m.
The man and woman were outside of a home when the unknown suspect(s) drove by in a vehicle and shot them.
Both victims were hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital.
The man had life-threatening injuries, while the woman’s wounds are non-life-threatening, police say.
Detectives are on-scene canvassing the area and attempting to determine the motive.
This is a developing story and officials did not give any other details.
