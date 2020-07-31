Man, woman injured in drive-by shooting in Charlotte

The incident happened on Grimes Street around 10 p.m. (Source: John Sparks/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | July 31, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 12:15 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and a woman were injured in a drive-by shooting in Charlotte Thursday night.

The incident happened on Grimes Street around 10 p.m.

The man and woman were outside of a home when the unknown suspect(s) drove by in a vehicle and shot them. 

Both victims were hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital. 

The man had life-threatening injuries, while the woman’s wounds are non-life-threatening, police say.

Detectives are on-scene canvassing the area and attempting to determine the motive.

This is a developing story and officials did not give any other details.

