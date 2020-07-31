Lincoln County deputies rescue couple stranded on Lake Norman

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Lincoln County deputies on patrol at Lake Norman rescued a couple who were stranded in the water for about 20 minutes.
On Thursday, deputy John Issacks and 1st Sgt. Richard Calhoun located a woman in distress floating in the water and hanging on to the side of an unmanned jet ski.
Katrina Somerville, 39, from McKee Rocks, Pennsylvania told officers as they approached that she and her husband had been stranded in the water for about 20 minutes and both were extremely fatigued.
Deputies said they saw her husband, David Somerville, floating in the water about 30 yards away. He appeared to be in severe stress and fighting to stay afloat.
According to deputies, the officers went to assist David Somerville and keep him from ingesting water.
Due to the man’s large stature and extreme fatigue, deputies were unable to get him in their patrol boat.
Just then, Catawba County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Sawyer arrived in a patrol boat with a water level swim platform. The officers pulled Somerville onto the boat and took him to shore.
Meanwhile, good Samaritans on a pontoon boat pulled Katrina Somerville out of the water and took her to shore.
Officers said Katrina Somerville was treated and released from the hospital, while David Somerville is recovering and expected to recover.
