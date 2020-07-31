Lancaster County Schools reopening plan accepted, some parents upset

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) -More reopening plans have been accepted by South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman.
There have been 67 plans, in total, that have the go-ahead to move on.
Friday afternoon, Chesterfield County Schools was added to the growing list of districts with accepted reopening plans. York District One, Rock Hill Schools and Fort Mill Schools were accepted the day before, and Clover earlier this week.
Lancaster County Schools’ reopening plan is also set.
The plan is a mix of in-person and virtual learning. Students will either have an A day or a B day.
A fifth day will be used for extra learning inside the classrooms. Students will participate in class virtually if they are not at school.
While Lancaster County Schools’ plan was also accepted, some parents are still hoping the plan gets changed.
Parents were trying to fight it before it got to Columbia, and now, are not happy it is approved.
”I just think that it was a huge failure to the district overall,” said Dana Lamb, a Lancaster County parent against the district’s reopening plan.
Lamb’s students attend Indian Land schools. Her yard shows off her pride, but that is not carried over for the district’s reopening plan.
”I really do feel like when you look at it on paper I just don’t feel like they are doing justice for our children. Two days is just not enough,” Lamb said.
Lamb says 99 percent of the time she supports the district.
She understands the Lancaster County superintendent and his team have their hands tied, but she wants better for her kids. She even wrote a letter to South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman to reject the district’s plans.
”I know a lot of teachers have said we’re not your babysitters but their teachers. I’m not an educator,” said Lamb. “I know I’m not the best educator for my children or frankly anybody else’s children. My children learn the best in school.”
In a video sent to parents a few weeks ago, the district’s Superintendent Jonathan Phipps defended the plan. The defense was against Governor McMaster’s five days of in-person learning, but his opinion holds strong.
”Our motto since I’ve been here was putting children first and a part of that and a major part of that is that safety piece,” said Phipps.
With the OK, the plan is full steam ahead. Scheduling and how to implement it is next for the district. However, what is next for Lamb is the hope that the district will reconsider when school starts.
”Figure out what works and doesn’t work and be able to pivot,” Lamb said.
