7 killed in Alaska mid-air plane collision, including 4 from S.C., officials say

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (WYFF) - Seven people were killed following a mid-air collision involving two aircrafts in Alaska Friday morning, according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
According to the release, officials say just before 8:30 a.m. they received a report of a plane crash near the Sterling Highway.
The majority of the wreckage was located approximately 200 yards from the road. The crash was reported by multiple witnesses, officials said.
An investigation determined that two planes were involved in a mid-air collision; one plane had a single occupant and the other aircraft had six people onboard, officials said.
According to officials, all but one person was deceased on-scene. However, the initial survivor succumbed to injuries during transport to the local hospital.
Troopers identified Rep. Gary Knopp, 67, of Kenai, as the sole occupant of one plane.
The six decedents from the other aircraft are identified as pilot Gregory Bell, 67, of Soldotna, guide David Rogers, 40, of Kansas; Caleb Hulsey, 26, Heather Hulsey, 25, Mackay Hulsey, 24, and Kirstin Wright, 23, all of South Carolina.
NTSB has been notified and will be conducting the investigation as to the cause of this crash.
"This is an unfathomable tragedy for multiple families today. The DPS sends a heartfelt condolence to all who lost a loved one in this mid-air collision," said Commissioner Amanda Price, Department of Public Safety.
“Troopers and partner agencies have worked together diligently at the scene and have reached out to next of kin to notify them of this heartbreaking incident.”
