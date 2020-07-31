Isaias expected to parallel U.S. East Coast after brushing over the Bahamas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of 11 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Isaias continues to move northwest at near 16 mph over the Southeastern Bahamas.
The center of the category one storm was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and Bahamas radar Friday morning and is currently located about 295 miles southeast of Nassau.
Strengthening is expected during the next day or so while the hurricane remains over the very warm waters near the Bahamas with reasonably low shear. In this environment, the storm may be upgraded as it progresses north.
Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas tonight, and move near or over the Northwestern Bahamas Saturday and near the east coast of the Florida peninsula Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
Isaias is drifting around the periphery of a massive Atlantic ridge of high pressure – the Bermuda high – that will govern its motion for a few more days.
While the storm is expected to come eerily close to the U.S. mainland, increased shear is expected to weaken the storm to a degree over the weekend.
We’ll be paying close attention to Isaias moves further north towards the Carolinas’ coast. Landfall along the North Carolina coast Monday isn’t out of the question, but over the next 36-48 hours we’ll get a more accurate picture of the potential impacts for the along the coast.
There is a high risk for rip currents along the coast starting today continuing through the first part of the week as Isaias is already producing large swells.
Remember, to only swim at beaches where lifeguards are present and if you are not a strong swimmer, you might want to consider just getting your feet wet.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
