Hurricane Isaias is expected to have impacts for the Coastal Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Isaias is expected to move toward the Southeast Florida coast for Saturday, and move north just offshore of the east coast of Florida this weekend, and be offshore of the Georgia coast by Monday morning.
Isaias is expected to continue up the South Carolina coast on Monday, and make landfall around Wilmington, NC by Monday evening.
The latest forecasted track has Isaias as a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane with winds around 70 mph or more at landfall.
Isaias is expected to continue across Eastern North Carolina Monday night into early Tuesday morning, and then up the Mid-Atlantic coast on Tuesday.
Locally, we are not anticipating a direct impact from Isaias, yet a shift in the track further west, could bring more direct impacts with heavy rain and gusty winds for the WBTV viewing area for late Monday into Monday night.
Isaias is drifting around the periphery of a massive Atlantic ridge of high pressure – the Bermuda high – that will govern its motion for a few more days.
While the storm is expected to come eerily close to the U.S. mainland, increased shear is expected to weaken the storm to a degree over the weekend.
Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency as North Carolina prepares for possible impacts of Hurricane Isaias.
Gov. Cooper advises residents to follow any local evacuation orders that may be issued.
The state Emergency Operations Center – already activated for COVID-19 – has been activated as well for Hurricane Isaias, and state and local response teams are ready.
The state of emergency was declared to help officials prepare for the possible impacts of the storm.
We’ll be paying close attention to Isaias moves further north towards the Carolinas’ coast. Over the next 36-48 hours we’ll get a more accurate picture of the potential impacts for the along the coast.
There is a high risk for rip currents along the coast starting Friday continuing through the first part of the week as Isaias is already producing large swells.
Remember, to only swim at beaches where lifeguards are present and if you are not a strong swimmer, you might want to consider just getting your feet wet.
