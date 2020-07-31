Hot and muggy weekend with Hurricane Isaias impacts for the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will be hot and muggy, with high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat indices around 100 degrees.
A few storms will be possible on Saturday, yet most of us will stay dry. Scattered storms will be possible on Sunday.
Rain chances look to increase for Monday and early Tuesday due to Isaias approaching the WBTV viewing area with gusty winds possible leading to FIRST ALERT weather days for Monday and early Tuesday.
Temperatures will not be as hot for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Scattered rain and storms will continue for mid to late next week, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.
Hurricane Isaias is expected to move toward the Southeast Florida coast for Saturday, and move north just offshore of the east coast of Florida this weekend, and be offshore of the Georgia coast by Monday morning.
Isaias is expected to continue up the South Carolina coast on Monday and make landfall around Wilmington, NC by Monday evening.
The latest forecasted track has Isaias as a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane with winds around 70 mph or more at landfall. Isaias is expected to continue across Eastern North Carolina Monday night into early Tuesday morning, and then up the Mid-Atlantic coast on Tuesday.
Locally, we are not anticipating a direct impact from Isaias, yet a shift in the track further west could bring more direct impacts with heavy rain and gusty winds for the WBTV viewing area for late Monday into Monday night.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
