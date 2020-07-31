Heat Index pushing 100° and Isaias expected to strengthen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As forecast, Charlotte fell short of 90° Thursday, snapping our streak of 20 straight days of high temperatures in the 90s. Well, we’re about to start a new streak as we headed back into the 90s today and through the weekend.
In fact, highs in the middle 90s today and Saturday, coupled with tropical humidity, the heat index will push at least 100° for several hours during the afternoon.
Scattered thunderstorms will flare up late today and over the weekend, but there’s less than a 50-50 of a downpour in any given neighborhood, so if you’re making outdoor plans, you should be able to get them in.
We will all need to keep a close watch on Hurricane Isaias, which is forecast to move closer to the Carolinas late Sunday into Monday. If you’re heading to the beach this weekend, plan on hot and humid weather the next few days with scattered thunderstorms, though coverage of storms may pick up on Sunday.
The biggest threat to safety this weekend will be the potential for rip currents, which may be particularly strong around low tide and in the vicinity of piers and jetties. As for the hurricane itself, at this time, the latest track from the National Hurricane Center, will take Isaias into the Bahamas today, then just offshore of the Florida east coast over the weekend before approaching the Carolina coast late Sunday into Monday.
Isaias, now a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of near 80 mph is forecast to strengthen into a category two hurricane over the Bahamas Saturday, with winds near 100 mph.
Thereafter, the storm is forecast to weaken – slightly – back to a category one hurricane before making a landfall along the NC coast on Monday. There is still uncertainty as to the exact track that Isaias will take, which will really depend on upper level steering winds over the Eastern United States and Atlantic Ocean.
We will be monitoring forecast changes and keep you posted!
Keep cool and have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
