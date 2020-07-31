Gaston County commissioners to vote Monday on relocating Confederate monument

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Board of Commissioners will vote Monday on relocating the county’s Confederate monument.
Commissioners called a special meeting Monday at 7:45 p.m. at the Gaston County Courthouse on Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
County officials say the meeting will be open to the public, and those wishing to attend will undergo temperature screenings and a health questionnaire. Capacity will be limited and those attending will be asked to wear face coverings.
“Public comment will be received and there will not be a time limit on the Citizen Recognition portion of the meeting,” a letter from Gaston County Board of Commissioners Chairman Tracy Philbeck reads.
Comments will be limited to two minutes per person.
The Confederate monument has sparked controversy for years. The special meeting comes two weeks after a commissioner-appointed group voted in favor of relocating the monument, which is outside the Gaston County Courthouse. The group delivered this recommendation to the Gaston County Board of Commissioners.
Some community members have demanded it be moved, while others want it to stay where it is.
The ‘Council of Understanding’ is made up of 12 community members, appointed by different commissioners.
It will ultimately be up to the Board of Commissioners on what to do with the statue. But first they put together this group from different backgrounds and experiences to discuss what should happen to the statue and make a recommendation on what to do.
“State Officials say no to allowing our citizens a vote on the Monument at the Courthouse. I have heard from all sides of this issue and the one constant is people want to be heard,” Philbeck said in a Facebook post. “A majority of the board felt the best way to accomplish this was to petition our local delegation, to allow your voice to be heard via the ballot box.”
You can read the law which guides the removal and relocation of monuments here.
