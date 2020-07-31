Flames burn through Steele Creek-area home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-story house in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area caught Friday morning, destroying part of the home.
The flames sparked before 6 a.m. at a home on Festiva Court, which is just off Brown Grier Road. No injuries were reported in the fire.
Firefighters reported seeing fire coming from the attic of the home when they arrived.
It took around 23 firefighters about 30 minutes to control the fire. There’s no word on what may have sparked the flames. An estimate of damages was not provided.
