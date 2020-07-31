90+ degree temperatures return with slightly lower storm chances for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a couple of days of mostly cloudy skies and slow-moving storms, we'll invite more sunshine and warmer temperatures into the region this weekend.
Most of Friday’s storms will be center on neighborhoods west of I-77 and north of I-40.
A few storms will likely move further east and south shortly before or after sunset, however, they’ll be scattered at best.
Afternoon highs are back in the low to mid-90s this afternoon across the Piedmont and Foothills as temperatures will likely top out in the 80s across the Mountains today.
The high heat and opportunity for a few scattered late-day pop-up storms remain in the forecast Saturday and Sunday before more widespread showers and storms filter through the Carolinas Monday.
High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s through the weekend but will back off into the upper 80s as cloudy skies and wet weather takes center stage for the first part of next week.
Hurricane Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas tonight, and move near or over the Northwestern Bahamas Saturday and near the east coast of the Florida peninsula Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
Isaias is drifting around the periphery of a massive Atlantic ridge of high pressure – the Bermuda high – that will govern its motion for a few more days.
While the storm is expected to come eerily close to the U.S. mainland, increased shear is expected to weaken the storm to a degree over the weekend.
We’ll be paying close attention to Isaias moves further north towards the Carolinas’ coast. Landfall along the North Carolina coast Monday isn’t out of the question, but over the next 36-48 hours we’ll get a more accurate picture of the potential impacts for the along the coast.
There is a high risk for rip currents along the coast starting today continuing through the first part of the week as Isaias is already producing large swells.
Remember, to only swim at beaches where lifeguards are present and if you are not a strong swimmer, you might want to consider just getting your feet wet.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.