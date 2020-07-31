Crime Stoppers: Police still trying to generate leads in 2018 north Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still trying to generate new leads in the 2018 shooting death of a man in north Charlotte.
The shooting happened on December 20, 2018 on Druid Circle in a north Charlotte neighborhood. Dannuel Lorenzo McLean was killed in the shooting. He was 29 years old. No one has been arrested for the killing.
WBTV spoke to McLean’s mother in an interview Tuesday. She still wants to know who is responsible for her son’s death.
“When I see the TV, and I see people sitting here like me, I just bust out crying, losing it cause I know what they going through. I know what they feel,” explained the grieving mother.
Not only did she lose a son on that deadly December 2018 night, Bernice McLean said the shooting has also weakened her sense of security.
“I don’t trust nobody. I’m living in fear for myself now, for my other siblings, my other children. I hate to hear the phone ring,” said Bernice McLean.
Police have said it is unclear what happened in the moments prior to the shooting, but Bernice McLean said her son had been a victim of other violent actions.
“He was always being robbed, jumped on, shot at,” she explained.
Bernice McLean said she believes her son’s killing may have stemmed from a domestic dispute. She said Dannuel was a father of four children under the age of 10.
“They didn’t want him to take the children. He was gonna get custody of the kids,” explained Bernice McLean.
Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers noted that there is one clue police have from the unsolved killing. Officers have surveillance images that show a truck that may be driven by suspects from the shooting.
“We believe a lot of these cases are solvable. Like I said, it just takes the right person to come forward with that piece of the puzzle that we’re missing to go ahead and complete this investigation,” Johnson told WBTV.
He said the investigation isn’t being classified as a cold case yet, but detectives need community involvement to keep the case ‘hot’.
“A lot of times investigations go cold because you know, you run out of leads and you’re looking for the community to come forward and bring more information,” said Johnson.
Bernice McClean said an arrest in her son’s death would be the best thing to ever happen to her.
“You see something, you know about something, say something,” said McLean.
Anyone with information about Dannuel McLean’s killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive up to a $5,000 reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
