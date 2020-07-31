Crews rescue man from construction site in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews lowered a man to safety from a construction site in uptown Friday morning.
The rescue happened around 10:15 a.m. off of Graham Street on the 25th floor of a building. Fire officials say a man had to be rescued after suffering a head injury.
Firefighters were able to lower the man to safety in 20 minutes before handing the person off to Mecklenburg EMS.
At least 16 firefighters responded to the scene.
The man is expected to be OK.
