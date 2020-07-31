Charlotte tow truck driver accused of pepper spraying customer for third time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte tow truck driver already on thin ice with the North Carolina Attorney General, has been accused of pepper spraying a customer, again. David Satterfield is facing a simple assault charge for pepper spraying a man while he was towing his car.
Satterfield is already facing a lawsuit from the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office for price gouging during the pandemic.
Alfred Webb admits he was parked in the fire lane but says he was sitting in a friend’s car right behind his when David Satterfield showed up to the Silverstone apartments and started towing his car.
“I immediately jump out of the car and I’m like hey ‘Hey what are you doing? I’m right here!‘.” Webb said.
He says Satterfield asked for $100 to get his car off the tow truck. Webb says as he called his girl friend to try and get the money, he chased Satterfield to try and prevent him from leaving. He says the argument escalated but never got physical.
“He pulls out his phone and says ‘I’m feeling threatened’ and pepper sprayed me right in my face twice,” Webb said.
Webb filed a complaint with a magistrate and Satterfield has been charged simple assault. But this isn’t the first time.
By WBTV's count Satterfield has pepper sprayed two other people who have then sought charges against him. One of those cases has been dismissed.
Satterfield is also being sued by the North Carolina Attorney General for price gouging, after booting and towing tractor trailers that were delivering food and medical supplies during the pandemic.
An injunction entered against Satterfield allows him to tow vehicles but limits a lot of his actions. The injunction prohibits the company from requiring customers to set up appointments to retrieve their if they are going to charge storage feews. However, the company sign at the property says customers have to call and set up an appointment and lists storage fees.
Video Webb shot from that night shows Webb’s girl friend at Satterfield’s office. He says Satterfield kicked her out that night, even though she had money for the car. It wasn’t until the next morning after talking with the property manager that they were allowed to retrieve their vehicle.
WBTV reached out to the Silverstone apartments where Satterfield was operating. A spokesperson says that he is no longer in business with them.
“The safety of our residents is of the utmost importance. Upon learning of Mr. Satterfied’s actions, he was no longer permitted at Silverstone, nor will we use him in the future to service any property we manage.,” the statement read.
WBTV reached out to the Attorney General’s office to see if Satterfield was possibly in violation of any of the terms of the injunction. WBTV has not received a response by the time this article was published.
