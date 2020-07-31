Charlotte radio host ‘grateful for the outpouring of support’ after daughter’s death

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a Facebook post, a Charlotte radio host thanked the The Ace & TJ Show family “for the outpouring of support”’ after the death of Ace’s daughter in a single-car crash in Mooresville.
Payton Cannon, 21, was killed when her vehicle ran off the right side of Brawley School Road near Mooresville and hit a tree, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers.
In the post, the family said they were “grateful” for all the support the received since the July 29 crash.
“In lieu of cards and flowers he asks that you make a donation to one of our two charities, Grin Kids and The Radio Family Charity. Ace doesn’t know that we’re changing the name of the Radio Family Charity to “Payton’s Promise.”
Payton is the daughter of David Cannon, better known as Ace from the Ace & TJ show that airs on Hits 96.1 in Charlotte.
Ace’s co-host, Ritchie Beams better known as TJ, posted the news on the Facebook page for the radio show Wednesday.
“Our show has experienced a heart wrenching blow. Ace’s daughter Payton was taken from us in a single car accident last night. As you can imagine, we are all devastated, but Ace and his family are especially in desperate need of your prayers,” the post read.
Payton was the only person in the vehicle and she was wearing a seat belt. High speed was a contributing factor in the crash, troopers say.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated the fatal crash.
Troopers were on scene for nearly three hours and the investigation is ongoing.
