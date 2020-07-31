Bystander injured in shooting at apartment complex in southwest Charlotte

Bystander injured in shooting at apartment complex in southwest Charlotte
The incident happened on Nations Ford Road around 9 p.m. (Source: John Sparks/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | July 31, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 10:35 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A bystander was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Friday night.

The incident happened on Nations Ford Road around 9 p.m.

CMPD says a male suspect shot at several individuals in the parking lot at the apartment complex. The suspect was inside a vehicle as he was shooting. 

One man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital by MEDIC where he is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say this man was not the intended target. The investigation revealed the man was a bystander who was struck by a stray round.

Three unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot were also hit by gunfire during the incident.

Officers were able to locate the possible suspect vehicle and have a person detained. This investigation is still ongoing.and police are working on determining the motive. 

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.