Bystander injured in shooting at apartment complex in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A bystander was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Friday night.
The incident happened on Nations Ford Road around 9 p.m.
CMPD says a male suspect shot at several individuals in the parking lot at the apartment complex. The suspect was inside a vehicle as he was shooting.
One man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital by MEDIC where he is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police say this man was not the intended target. The investigation revealed the man was a bystander who was struck by a stray round.
Three unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot were also hit by gunfire during the incident.
Officers were able to locate the possible suspect vehicle and have a person detained. This investigation is still ongoing.and police are working on determining the motive.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.