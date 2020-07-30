16-year-old reported missing in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Matthews teenager last seen Wednesday has been reported missing.
Matthews police say 16-year-old Makenzie LeGrande was last seen around 9:30 p.m. near Oscar Drive in Matthews. The teen is described as being around 5′7″ and 125 pounds with grayish eyes. She was wearing a white T-shirt with an image of two football players, off-white shorts with black trim and gray low-cut Adidas sneakers.
Anyone with information on LeGrande’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 704-847-5555.
