Tropical Storm Isaias on track to become hurricane, make landfall in N.C. next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Isaias is now on track to strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall along the North Carolina coast next week.
Isaias is forecasted to move closer to the Carolinas late Sunday into Monday.
At this time, the latest track from the National Hurricane Center, will take Isaias toward the Bahamas on Friday, along the east side of the Florida and the Georgia coast this weekend, and along the Carolina coast from late Sunday into Monday.
The latest forecast is for Isaias to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane, with winds of 75 mph, and a landfall along the NC coast on Monday.
There is still uncertainty as to the exact track that Isaias will take, which will really depend on upper level steering winds over the Eastern United States and Atlantic Ocean.
North Carolina Emergency Management says while it’s too early to know many specifics of the expected impacts to the state, now is a good time to review your hurricane plan, check the status of emergency supply kit, and visit http://knowyourzone.nc.gov to see if you live in an evacuation zone.
Keep up with the latest track as we continue through the weekend!
Make sure you check back for updates and don’t forget the WBTV weather app also has a complete Tropical Weather section you can access for all updates on these storms.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.