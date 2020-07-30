Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to have impacts for the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and muggy conditions will continue for Friday and the weekend with morning temperatures in the low to mid-70s, and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.
Isolated to scattered rain and storms will be possible for Friday and the weekend, yet no day is a washout.
The best timing for rain and storms continues to be for the afternoon and evening hours.
The NC mountains will be milder with morning low temperatures in the mid-60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
We will all need to keep a close watch on Tropical Storm Isaias, which is forecasted to move closer to the Carolinas late Sunday into Monday.
At this time, the latest track from the National Hurricane Center, will take Isaias toward the Bahamas on Friday, along the east side of Florida and the Georgia coast this weekend, and along the Carolina coast from late Sunday into Monday.
The latest forecast is for Isaias to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane with winds of 75 mph, and a landfall along the NC coast on Monday.
There is still uncertainty as to the exact track that Isaias will take, which will really depend on upper-level steering winds over the Eastern United States and the Atlantic Ocean.
Keep up with the latest track as we continue through the weekend!
Scattered rain and storm chances look to continue for next week, with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
