Tropical Storm Isaias closing in on Hispaniola

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gusty winds and torrential rainfall are falling over Puerto Rico and Hispaniola (Haiti and Dominican Republic) where Tropical Storm warnings are in effect as Isaias (pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs).
At this writing, top winds have increased to near 60 mph and the storm is moving quickly off toward the northwest at 21 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward about 400 miles from the center.
Four to eight inches of rain – locally higher amounts – are forecast in the path of the storm today.
The center of Isaias will move over Hispaniola today and the southern Bahamas on Friday. A huge ridge of high pressure to the north of the storm is forecast to remain strong for the next day or so, which will keep the system moving speedily in a general northwestward direction over the next couple of days before a turn toward the north is forecast over the weekend.
Isaias will probably take some time to recover after moving over the very high mountains of Hispaniola today, but model guidance suggest a strengthening storm – perhaps even a category one hurricane – will be off the south Florida coast late Saturday.
Following the expected re-strengthening and redevelopment Friday, we should have a better handle on the future track and intensity, but until then, there remain as many questions as there are answers.
The suite of models we look at are pretty consistent with bringing Isaias toward Florida over the weekend and then up the southeast US coast Sunday night into Monday with a potential landfall as either as a strong tropical storm or a category one hurricane on Monday.
For many reasons, it remains to be seen what the impact to the Carolinas might be, but anyone with concerns along the coast needs to begin checking their hurricane preparation plans, just in case.
We’ll be monitoring.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
